Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in ResMed by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in ResMed by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in ResMed by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 45,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in ResMed by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. This trade represents a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,180 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

