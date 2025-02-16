Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $193.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

