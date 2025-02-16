Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.53 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $37.64 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CHWY
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 57,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $2,176,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,704 shares in the company, valued at $33,264,981.60. This represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,561,427 shares of company stock valued at $933,874,848. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.