Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.53 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $37.64 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 57,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $2,176,672.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,704 shares in the company, valued at $33,264,981.60. This represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,561,427 shares of company stock valued at $933,874,848. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

