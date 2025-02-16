Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,083.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 36,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $1,444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,096.56. This trade represents a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $80.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.