Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 79.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

