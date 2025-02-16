Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 88.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 95.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 3,027.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 217,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 24.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,997,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.92. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 19.83%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 24,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,569,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 72,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,214.40. The trade was a 25.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

