Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in California Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

