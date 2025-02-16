Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 51,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,691,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MDU opened at $16.78 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis W. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

