Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.62 and a 52 week high of $171.78.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Several analysts have commented on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

