Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.53.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.