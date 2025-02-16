Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4,398.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $212.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $223.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.72.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

