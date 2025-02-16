Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,930,301,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $684.93 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $630.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $750.63. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 22.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

