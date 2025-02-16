Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlobalFoundries by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.42. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

