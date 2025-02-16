Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HUM opened at $253.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.21. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.