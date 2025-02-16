Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $270.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $225.36 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

