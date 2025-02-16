Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $198.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average is $188.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,875.75. This represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,777. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

