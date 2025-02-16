Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 30,868.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after buying an additional 44,990 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.22.

In other news, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $100.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

