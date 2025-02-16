Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $204,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

