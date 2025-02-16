M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,674,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 144,406 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,424,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after buying an additional 70,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in M/I Homes by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
Shares of MHO stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $176.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
