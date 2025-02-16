MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $736.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $638.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.55, for a total value of $10,320,386.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,888,979.95. This trade represents a 28.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 14,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.53, for a total transaction of $8,162,353.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,070 shares of company stock worth $504,185,108. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.90.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

