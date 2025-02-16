MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

