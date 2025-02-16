Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,557,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

