Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $437.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.55. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.20 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

