Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Biogen from $302.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.96.

Biogen Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.26. Biogen has a 52-week low of $128.51 and a 52-week high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

