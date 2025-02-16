Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 142.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Neogen by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

