Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $24.59 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 8.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

