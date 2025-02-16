Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nordson were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 228,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 123,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $216.42 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.