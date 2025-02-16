Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 302,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 115,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Nortec Minerals

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

