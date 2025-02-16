North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $22.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 33,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clio Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $11,368,639 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

