NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Investment Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 69,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 53,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

