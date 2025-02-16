NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

