NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Black Point Wealth Management

Black Point Wealth Management cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Black Point Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.