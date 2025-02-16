Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 14.6% – Time to Sell?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) was down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 136,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

