Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 136,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 17.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Company insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

