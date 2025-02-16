Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 26.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $176.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day moving average is $189.63.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

