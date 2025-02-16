Piper Sandler Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $75.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $222,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,635.84. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $279,024.28. The trade was a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after buying an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after buying an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,598,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

