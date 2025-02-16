PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stake Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.90. The firm has a market cap of $333.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $467,357.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960,332.16. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $388,700.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,716,266.54. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

