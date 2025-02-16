Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $29,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $317,644 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

