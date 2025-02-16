Q1 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.42 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.45 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.40 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.65 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.96.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,561,238,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,423,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 13,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $355,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

