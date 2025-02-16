Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Rambus by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $69.15.

In other news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,619.80. This trade represents a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

