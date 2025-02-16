Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Atlassian stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $313.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,945,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,535,246.76. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total transaction of $411,485.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,929 shares in the company, valued at $42,261,867.49. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,224 shares of company stock valued at $76,899,985. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $687,486,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.