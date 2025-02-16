Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $454.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. This represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 73.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

