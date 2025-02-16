RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in RH by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 over the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $382.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

