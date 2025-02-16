Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $99.07 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,100.32. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 10,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $766,248.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,620.60. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,885 shares of company stock worth $7,911,162. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Roku by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

