Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 157.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 27.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 32.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

