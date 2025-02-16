Sather Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

