Savant Capital LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after buying an additional 192,801 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,705,000 after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $253.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.27 and its 200 day moving average is $294.21. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

