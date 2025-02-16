Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,180.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,857,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,150 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,827,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 454.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,611,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,954 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

