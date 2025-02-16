Savant Capital LLC Buys 526 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 84.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

