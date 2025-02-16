Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

